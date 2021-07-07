Top speaker to help energise your business

Ideal event for owners and staff

THE Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites you to this free event.

Dave Staughton, ‘The Business Improvement Guy’ will share his practical business experience, stories, ideas and tips to help you make the most of every opportunity. With a background in hospitality and tourism, Dave is passionate about small business.

He has shown business owners how to energise their team, attract and delight more customers and significantly increase their sales results all year round.

A walking library of “hands-on” practical business experiences, Dave inspires audiences with his funny and memorable stories, passion and enthusiasm. Dave has over 30 years ‘Hands-on’ experience in a broad range of industries including retailing, hospitality, tourism, health and business consulting. He’s been passionate about Small Businesses since starting work in the family-owned hardware store at age six.

Dave originally qualified as a Scientist and worked for five of Australia’s largest mining companies. Then he left to start his own hospitality business. In 15 years, he grew a multi-business hospitality and tourism group in Victoria, Australia employing over 200 staff and doing more than 2,000 weddings and events.

In 2001, Dave successfully sold his businesses and has since been helping other businesses get better results. He has shown business owners how to energise their team, attract & delight more customers and significantly increase their sales results all year round.

As a best-selling author and expert, Dave has contributed to books on Sales and Small Business and most recently The VIP Principle, about the long-term business benefits of using systems and continuous improvement.

Visit www.davidstaughton.com.au or www.bighat.com.au for more information on Dave.

The event will held at Shepparton Club Inc, 455 Wyndham Street, on Monday July 12 at 5.30pm for a 6pm start, finger food will be available.

For tickets to this FREE Event visit: www.eventbrite.com.au/e/shepparton-chamber-of-commerce-industry-presents-dave-staughton-tickets-161991503949