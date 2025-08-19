Tree planting at Dunyak Moira

A RiverConnect community tree planting day at Goulburn Valley Water’s Dunyak Moira fishing lagoons has served as a celebration of the site that was recently recognised as one of the Victorian’s Government’s highest value recreational assets.

The event brought together community volunteers and staff from Goulburn Valley Water and Greater Shepparton City Council to help increase shelter and biodiversity at the site.

“Dunyak Moira has grown from a disused site into a bustling community asset. It’s now a place where people come to fish, walk, connect with nature, and contribute to something meaningful,” said Goulburn Valley Water Managing Director Dr Steve Capewell.