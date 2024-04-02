Tyrrell scores win on driver education in secondary schools

MEMBER for Northern Victoria, Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell, has applauded the State Government’s plans to introduce a new driver education program into Victorian secondary schools.

Less than two months after calling for more driver education to be made available in schools, Mrs Tyrrell was informed of the impending new program in a response received from Education Minister Ben Carroll.

Mrs Tyrrell welcomed the Government’s decision to implement the new program and said the issue had resonated with many people in her electorate.

SAFER STUDENTS… Member for Northern Victoria, Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell, has praised the State Government for its plans to implement driver education into the school curriculum. Photo: Supplied

“The feedback from my constituents after I raised the need for more driver education through secondary schools was overwhelming, with many contacting me very supportive of the idea,” Mrs Tyrrell said.

“We lost far too many young lives on our roads last year and we needed to do more, and I thank Minister Carroll for listening to my constituents through me and taking action.”

Mrs Tyrrell said she will work with Mr Carroll on the details of the new program but said it would be aimed at Learner drivers between 16-19 years of age as well as their supervising drivers.

“I look forward to hearing more from the Minister on the details of the new driver education program, but this is an important step in upskilling young drivers so that they are safer when they finally hit the road.”