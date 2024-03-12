Welcome to the autumn edition of House & Land

What sets the Bolzonello Release apart from other stages in the premier Sanctuary Park estate is its special connection to the local Italian family who in 1980, bought an 11-acre property in Marlboro Drive, Kialla. Owned by Lino and Iolanda Bolzonello, they raised their family here and transformed the land into a self-sufficient slice of paradise with animals, a veggie garden, small orchard and miniature vineyard. Sadly, Lino passed away in 2009, and it became his wife’s and daughter Louise’s heartfelt mission to have Lino remembered as the kind and generous man he was, and for the Italian heritage he brought to Australia and the Sanctuary Park estate.

Civil works on the Bolzonello Release commenced in 2022 and titled land ranging from 719m2-935m2 is available now, with an additional 40 blocks coming soon.

THE IMPORTANCE OF PROCURING A HOME… whether you buy or build, it all starts with finding the perfect location. Demand for land in regional centres like Greater Shepparton and the Goulburn Valley remains high, and the availability of titled land across a range of great housing estates and local towns means plenty of options when contemplating designing your dream home. Pictured is the Bolzonello Release in the Sanctuary Park estate. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Characterised by tree lined streets, picturesque views integrated with surrounding landscapes and an informal network of parklands, it also features a two-metre-wide walking and bicycle path

through Sanctuary Drive joining Archer Road and Melbourne Road.

Those looking to buy land are well-catered for, with a wide range of estates and blocks that will appeal to many lifestyles and budgets.

