Will you find the region’s oldest tree?

By
Deanne Jeffers
-
WALKING WITH GIANTS... Local nurse Lauren Jeffers looks tiny next to this massive tree in Wombat Hill Botanic Gardens, Daylesford. Do you know any local trees worth celebrating? Photo: Deanne Jeffers

I recently took a long weekend in the Daylesford and Hepburn areas for my birthday. It’s always great to explore a new region, and especially since the start of the pandemic, it is something I try to do often.

We had a great time adventuring to waterfalls and lavender farms, but one of my favourite parts of the trip was the abundance of ancient, giant trees. Walking through their old-growth forests makes you believe you’re in a different country and creates tantalising microclimates that cool the area.

I want your help finding and recording stand out trees in Greater Shepparton and surrounds.

Old and tall trees are scarce in the area, and I hope that by raising awareness for our surviving trees we can celebrate and cement the importance of protecting and preserving forests.

Are you aware of a tree locally that is old, tall, or that has another feature that you find striking? Be a citizen scientist and reach out to Deanne at [email protected] to record your tree. 

