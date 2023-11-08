Your local cleaning experts, expanded

[the_ad id='20549']

Everyday Supplies, a trusted supplier of commercial, industrial and household-cleaning supplies and equipment to the Goulburn Valley for more than 25 years, has recently unveiled an impressive new showroom.

“We wanted to offer a wider range and just didn’t have the space,” says Jac McCarty, who owns the business with partner Brad Hill. “We’ve now got one of the biggest ranges of cleaning chemicals and equipment in the Goulburn Valley.”

The expanded Everyday Supplies range includes a selection of more environmentally focused products and more options to suit different budgets within each product niche, as well as a bigger range of machinery.

“We’re generating a lot of business in sweepers, polishers and floor cleaners,” says Jac. “So we’re making room for that side of the business as well so anyone can walk in and know we’ve got something for them.”

To help customers get the most out of the new showroom, Everyday Supplies has added a new member to its customer service team, taking the total number of staff at the business to eight.

The company’s new retail space follows a successful expansion of the business into other areas, including Wallan, Broadford, Mansfield and Yea.

