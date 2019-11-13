A new home experience like no other

With more than 25 years of industry experience, husband and wife team of Hotondo Shepparton, Colin and Sue Mintern, attribute their success to their team, trades and suppliers.

“You learn a lot after a quarter of a century in business. There’s no way we’d be where we are today if it wasn’t for our talented team,” Colin said.

Hotondo Shepparton have even more to celebrate after office manager, estimator and sales consultant, Jody Mintern was named a finalist in the HIA Business Partner Awards, which recognises those who work off-site to run a business within the residential building industry.

“I feel so honoured! I know how tough the competition is, so to be recognised for the work I do is an absolute honour,” Jody said.

The team at Hotondo Shepparton are your local area experts. Having lived in the region their entire lives, they understand no two clients’ needs are the same and are willing to work with each new home owner to ensure their dream home matches their personality, lifestyle and budget.

With more than 90 floor plans and a huge variety of façade options available, Hotondo Shepparton can make your new home experience better than you ever imagined.

Visit the team at their Marcoola 269 display home, 67 Sanctuary Drive, Kialla Lakes, or call them on 5831 2250.