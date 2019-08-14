A skin check that could save your life

AUSTRALIANS love to spend time outdoors. If the sun is out, you’ll find most of us outside soaking up some rays or enjoying its warmth, however we’re not always sun smart. So it’s no surprise that Australia has one of the highest rates of melanoma in the world.

According to the Melanoma Institute Australia, one Australian dies from melanoma every five hours. Melanoma grows rapidly and is one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer. It can also be difficult to detect with the naked eye. But when detected early, can be effectively treated.

To help protect yourself from the threat of melanoma, a Full Body Molemap – which is designed to monitor changes over time – might be right for you, especially if you have been badly sunburned or used sunbeds in the past, have fair skin and a medium to high number of moles, or a personal or family history of skin cancer.

At your Full Body Molemap appointment you’ll be seen by a melanographer who is specially trained to detect and image any suspicious looking spots. Molemap melanographers have completed specialised training accredited by the Australasian College of Dermatologists.

