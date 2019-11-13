Brain power and quality service

Whether you’re needing repairs on your roof, wanting to brighten up your space with natural light, or need a new roller door for your shed or garage; John Brain Roofing Services have got you covered.

John Brain Roofing Services owner, Peter Sanders said, “Here at John Brain Roofing Services we take great pride in the quality of our work and on-time completion of both routine and extraordinary roofing projects.

“We use only the best quality roofing materials manufactured from genuine COLORBOND and ZINCALUME steel and all our work is conducted by qualified tradesmen.”

Roof repairs, replacements and new roofs are all part of their services, and they also provide a free roof inspection, measure and quote service.

John Brain Roofing Services also specialise in skylights and roller doors. Skylights are an innovative and eco-friendly way to bring daylight into dark spaces, whether it be at home or work.

For further enquiries call 5831 2721 or visit the John Brain Roofing Services team at 74 Williams Rd, Shepparton.