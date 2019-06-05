Charge up for those long trips

NOW in its 23rd year, local automotive electrical business, T & M Batteries is continuing to provide the highest level of service to customers across the Goulburn Valley. If you break down, the team can help you out and are willing to give any job a go, no matter how big or small.

Late model or early model, the team can help with a range of electrical issues in motor vehicles, including tractors, motorhomes, motorbikes, caravans and just about anything else you can think of.

Proprietors, Trevor and Meg Cook say when planning a big trip, many people underestimate the importance of their motor vehicle’s electrical system.

“Many people don’t understand that five of the major reasons a car won’t start have to do with problems with electronics. Your starter motor, alternator, battery, ignition and wiring are all auto-electrical components,” Trevor said.

T & M Batteries are also distributors of the popular Delkor range of batteries, available for many kinds of vehicles. The showroom stocks and displays many automotive accessories such as solar panels, battery chargers, heavy duty jumper leads, trailer plugs, switches, globes and much more.

With three qualified auto electricians, T & M Batteries can offer comprehensive advice and repairs regarding alternators, starter motors, auto air-conditioning, auto-electrical repairs and dual battery systems.

Look out for the giant battery on the storefront roof at T & M Batteries, 82 Benalla Road, Shepparton, or give the friendly team a call on 5831 7000.