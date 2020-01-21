Dancing into the new year

Parents seeking the perfect place for their child to gain the benefits of learning to dance should enrol now at the Goulburn Valley Academy of Ballet. Enrolments are now being accepted for the new term, which will begin on February 3rd.

The Goulburn Valley Academy of Ballet teaches ballet in the Cecchetti method; a highly respected and very long established syllabus. Learning this method provides an outstanding foundation for any movement activity. The opportunity to perform on stage is a highlight each year and students have performed such classics as The Nutcracker and Sleeping Beauty.

Energy and rhythm are the hallmarks of jazz classes, which blend many dynamic forms such as hip-hop, disco, funk and Bollywood. Jazz students also get the opportunity to perform on stage with last year’s memorable Jazz Evolution being a recent highlight.

‘Dance play’ is a great way to introduce pre-schoolers to dance. The emphasis in these classes is to learn by having fun. The students build their coordination and movement skills in classes with an engaging theme.

Goulburn Valley Academy of Ballet principal, Melanie Coats said, “It’s so rewarding to watch the pleasure the students get as their skills grow and their confidence is enhanced.”

Enrolments for this year are now being taken. For more information, visit www.gvballet.com.au or check out their Facebook page. Melanie can also be contacted on 0407 042 098.