Getting to know the Shepparton Football Club coach, Sean Harrap

Name: Sean Harrap.

Club you coach for: Shepparton.

When you became coach: 2018.

Teams you have played for during your career: Shepparton (2000-2006), Barooga (2007-2009) Shepparton (2010-2015).

Date and place of birth: Shepparton – March9, 1983.

Height: 191cm.

Weight: 94kg.

Nickname: Hazz.

First senior game: Versus the Shepparton Swans at Deakin 2002.

Football (player and coach) honours: Shepparton thirds Premiership player 2000 – 2001, NSW Rep 2008 (at Barooga), Shepparton 2018 Premiership coach.

Siblings: (Brother) Marc.

Occupation: Operations coordinator at Aquamoves.

What schools did you attend?: Gowrie Street Primary School, Shepparton High School.

Car: Mitsubishi Outlander.

Favourite hobbies: Golf and spending time with family and friends.

Favourite food: Thai.

Favourite drink: Beer.

Favourite sport: Football.

Favourite singer: Coldplay.

Who is your favourite author: I don’t have one.

Favourite holiday spot: New York.

Favourite TV show: AFL 360.

Favourite movie: Shawshank Redemption.

What has been the biggest influence on you career?: All of the coaches I have had over the journey.

Football games played: Shepparton 151 games, Barooga 56 games.

Football games coached: Shepparton 25 games.