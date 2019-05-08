Getting to know the Shepparton Football Club coach, Sean Harrap

Club you coach for: Shepparton.
When you became coach: 2018.
Teams you have played for during your career: Shepparton (2000-2006), Barooga (2007-2009) Shepparton (2010-2015).
Date and place of birth: Shepparton – March9, 1983.
Height: 191cm.
Weight: 94kg.
Nickname: Hazz.
First senior game: Versus the Shepparton Swans at Deakin 2002.
Football (player and coach) honours: Shepparton thirds Premiership player 2000 – 2001, NSW Rep 2008 (at Barooga), Shepparton 2018 Premiership coach.
Siblings: (Brother) Marc.
Occupation: Operations coordinator at Aquamoves.
What schools did you attend?: Gowrie Street Primary School, Shepparton High School.
Car: Mitsubishi Outlander.
Favourite hobbies: Golf and spending time with family and friends.
Favourite food: Thai.
Favourite drink: Beer.
Favourite sport: Football.
Favourite singer: Coldplay.
Who is your favourite author: I don’t have one.
Favourite holiday spot: New York.
Favourite TV show: AFL 360.
Favourite movie: Shawshank Redemption.
What has been the biggest influence on you career?: All of the coaches I have had over the journey.
Football games played: Shepparton 151 games, Barooga 56 games.
Football games coached: Shepparton 25 games.