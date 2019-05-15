GLOBAL EMISSIONS

Dear Editor,

The position taken by the Coalition and reiterated continually by the Damian Drum that as we contribute only 1.3 percent of global carbon dioxide emission any concerted effort to reduce our total emissions would have virtually no impact and therefore would be a wasted effort.

It is a puerile position to take when you consider Australia has the second highest per capita rate of emission on the planet and is the 16th biggest emitter. If we take coal exports into consideration we would rank the sixth highest and that doesn’t include gas and the Adani coal exports. The lack of a real aspiration target to reduce our emission negates extinguishes our credibility in the world and from being the energy and technology powerhouse for the Asia-Pacific region and the benefits that flow.

Yours sincerely,

Terry Court

Tatura