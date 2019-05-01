Letters to the Editor 01-05-2019

THE EMPEROR HAS NO MONEY

Dear Editor,

The man who would be Prime Minister, Bill Shorten has decided to tax his way to prosperity for our constituents, by effectively redistributing from your pocket to his pocket. All under the guise that we know better than you how your money should be spent.

Really? When Bill was part of the Rudd/ Gillard/ Swan team they took your money, a $20B surplus and directed towards such gems as the NBN, pink batts, school halls and $900 cheques. That left the budget very quickly in deficit to the tune of $250B.

It meant vital cancer drugs and treatments were unable to be offered under Medicare due to a lack of funding. Bill Shorten is now offering the public to pay for those cancer treatments now the budget is back in surplus. A coincidence?

Treasury costings for Bill’s $387B tax grab will leave each of us around $5,400 out of pocket per annum over the next ten years. Higher taxes are a massive disincentive for people to work, invest and generate productivity. So the question for the voting public will you be better or worse off under his leadership?

Yours sincerely,

Simon Forbes

Sydney, NSW