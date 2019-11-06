Local firm welcomes new lawyer

SMR Legal are pleased to welcome family lawyer, Nicole Inglis as a new addition to their team. Nicole has practised law in the Goulburn Valley for 14 years, working exclusively in family law (children’s and property cases), including regular court appearances. After some time away from the industry to focus on her family, Nicole is looking forward to her new role with SMR Legal where she’ll be working closely with director, Fiona Merrylees.

“Our expertise can help clients navigate the legal system and achieve a successful outcome. Family law disputes can be difficult and stressful. Sound advice and thorough preparation of your case can minimise not only stress but the financial cost for clients,” Nicole said.

If you need family law advice, call Nicole or Fiona at SMR Legal on 5821 0777 or visit the firm at 65 Nixon Street, Shepparton.