Shop local. Eat local. Support local.

The quality and variety of local dining and shopping options in our region is a fantastic part of what makes this such a great place to live.

The 2020 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway encourages us all to get out and about and shop in the Greater Shepparton area, supporting local business.

GMCU CEO, Melissa Ralph said that strong local businesses are extremely important to the wellbeing of our community and the reason that the GMCU continues to support the annual giveaway.