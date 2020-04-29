Team spirit leads to inaugural virtual run

1 of 2

With quarantine restrictions in place, people are meeting the challenge by finding new and innovative ways to do the things they enjoy safely. In the Goulburn Valley, people are enjoying home deliveries of gourmet meals, Zoom fitness and dance classes, and now virtual events.

The national Mother’s Day Classic 2020, for example, is being held as a virtual event for the first time. The organisers are encouraging people to recruit friends, family and colleagues to join together in spirit to get active and have some fun walking or running 8km whether it’s in the living room or in your backyard.

Two team members at GMCU have signed up for the challenge so far.

GMCU Chief Finance Officer, Rebecca Hearn and Executive Manager of Member and Marketing, Michelle Frenkel are each training at home for the big virtual event.

GMCU Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Ralph said, “Our team members, who are always looking for innovative ways to contribute to our community, jumped at the chance to get involved in this event to support fundraising for those affected by cancer.

“To train for this event in social isolation, Michelle has been walking/jogging, cycling and training via Zoom with Everfit (using long-life milk cartons as hand weights) and Rebecca has been walking regularly and participating in YouTube ‘PE with Joe’ classes with her kids.