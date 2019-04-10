The lost skills of our farming heritage

THESE days technology has completely changed the way we farm and it’s not too often we get the chance to see how different and difficult conditions were for farmers in years gone by. This Easter Sunday, take the family out to the 11th annual Moora Working Draught Horse Muster for a day of old-fashioned demonstrations and to learn the lost skills of our farming history.

Showcasing horse drawn vehicles and ploughing, harrowing and scarifying, all done the old-fashioned way, the Moora Working Draught Horse Muster is a celebration of heritage. Throughout the day, there will be plenty of historical displays and sales, including lace making, blacksmithing, folk and decorative art, leather craft, unique handmade cards, candles and diffusers and so much more.

Performers, Callum Gleeson and Bruce Howlett will be entertaining throughout the day with live music as well as a wealth of other activities for the family including an animal nursery, damper making and drama (featuring Australian poetry), mechanical bull rides, a pony poo lotto, rope making and even the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.

The 11th annual Moora Working Draught Horse Muster is on Easter Sunday, April 21. There will be catering throughout the day and gates will be open from 9am until around 4pm, with activities commencing at approximately 10:30am. For further information, or to keep up to date with the latest, visit their website at www.mooradraughthorses.wixsite.com/mwdh