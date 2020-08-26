Working from home causing foot pain, says expert

WHAT do you not wear while working or studying from home?

Well, without being too honest, an obvious answer is: shoes.

So, it may surprise you to learn the number of people presenting to podiatrists with foot complaints is on the rise.

According to Shepparton podiatrist, Steven Goodwin, spending all day in your cheap slippers or favourite iconic Aussie fleece boots with a thin, flat piece of rubber on the bottom, may not be doing your feet any favours. Who knew?

Mr Goodwin, of Lakeside Podiatry, said his team has seen a surge in appointments with people complaining of sore feet and ankles.

“Amazingly, it was the same in lockdown number one,” Mr Goodwin said.

“People are suddenly at home for much of the day, still walking around and busy, but often without their normal work boots or shoes, and typically on hard floors. The sudden change is causing problems.”

He recommended anyone suffering from sudden and unexplained foot pain, to book an appointment with a podiatrist for a full biomechanical assessment and treatment. After all, there is no pain more debilitating than foot pain.

