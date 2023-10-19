144 pages of inspiration and innovation

THE Goulburn Valley business community is full of remarkable stories that inspire and drive our local economy and transcend across the globe.

These stories often highlight innovation, determination, and the entrepreneurial spirit of our unique business community. The ninth edition of Our Goulburn Valley magazine is coming soon and will be delivered to selected areas over coming next weeks.

This annual special feature encapsulates the narratives behind some of the most remarkable businesses in our region.

The 144-page gloss magazine will be letterbox delivered to selected areas and available from The Adviser office’s reception at Level 2, 38-40 Welsford Street, Shepparton as of late next week.

141 businesses and organisations are featured in the publication, with a total of 895 faces that drive our region’s commerce and industries to deliver exceptional growth, prosperity and resilience across the board.

The magazine’s recurring theme, ‘Inspiring innovation, resilience and passion in our community,’ lends to articles which capture the essence of what makes the heart of Greater Shepparton tick.

These stories illustrate the way the people behind businesses have adapted, and in many cases thrived, despite the challenges the region faced over the past 12 months.

This feature is a celebration of the region’s business achievements, with special messages from key dignitaries of the Goulburn Valley and members of both the State and Federal Parliaments, including from Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese.

The publication is a chance to reflect on what has been a memorable and historic year, an inspirational snapshot of our region’s outstanding business acumen we can refer to in years to come.

We invite members of the Goulburn Valley community and beyond to enjoy reading this gloss magazine, compliments of the wider business community, regional organisations, various levels of government, and The Adviser publishing team.