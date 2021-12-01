22,500L tank donated to local farmer in need

IN 2018-2019, the Murray-Darling Basin had its lowest two-year rainfall on record, as well as limited recovery in its water storage levels since 2020. Longer, more intense droughts are expected as global average temperatures rise and water security is put under further strain.

Despite positive weather events and rainfall earlier this year that allowed a number of drought affected areas to start recuperating, local water supplies are still recovering and remain below the levels they need to sustain rural communities. This puts at risk the livelihoods of rural enterprises and communities that were dependent on reliable access to water.

Almost half of Australia’s farms are serviced by the Murray-Darling Basin’s Victorian waterways, including dairy farmer Fiona Rourke’s property near Shepparton. Last week, Fiona received a donation of a critical 22,500L tank of water to help assist in the recovery from drought thanks to the #FinishWaterWaste initiative.

Finish, in partnership with Rural Aid and supported by Coles, will be delivering more water tanks to Australian farmers. These tanks, delivered over the next six months, will help to ensure that more precious rain is captured, and the families that receive them are better positioned for the next dry spell.

“On behalf of my farming community, I would like to thank Finish, Rural Aid and Coles for their support of this much needed initiative. I also encourage other rural Australians struggling through drought recovery to reach out to Rural Aid for support,” said Fiona.

“There is a persistent uncertainty and pressure on water availability in our region, causing great strain on our livestock and ability to care for our families, so the delivery of this water tank makes a big difference in supporting farming communities into the future.”