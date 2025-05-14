A mental blank – not a bad thing after all

IT’S ALL RIGHT…New study finds that a mental blank is not such a bad thing after all. Photo: Supplied

A NEW study from Monash University and European researchers has found that those moments when your mind suddenly goes blank, aren’t related to distraction. Instead, they show how the brain naturally takes breaks to reset and recover, especially when we’re tired or have been concentrating for a long time and occur 5 to 20 per cent of waking hours.

Brain scans show that during these times, the brain can behave in ways similar to when we’re asleep.

Mind blanking also seems to happen more in people with ADHD, and it may even be similar to the quiet mental state people feel during meditation.

This research challenges the idea that our minds should always be full of thoughts. It suggests that silence in the mind isn’t a failure—it’s a normal and healthy rhythm of how our brains work. Accepting this could help us rethink how we approach productivity, focus, and mental health.

To view the research paper, please visit: https://www.cell.com/trends/cognitive-sciences/fulltext/S1364-6613(25)00034-8