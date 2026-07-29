No furphy about literary prize winners

By Aaron Cordy

THE 2026 Furphy Literary Award (FLA) winners were announced on Saturday, July 25, at the Shepparton Art Museum. Kailum Graves won the first-place prize of $15,000 for his entry The Magpies Have Unionised. The short story beat out a record 881 entries submitted in 2026.

‘The Magpies Have Unionised’ sees a local council worker receive a notice of industrial action from the ‘Australian Magpie Collective, Marrow Creek Branch’. As the matter of magpie rights rapidly makes international headlines, local council members scramble to negotiate with the unionised birds for the community. Written with wit and insight, Kailum’s allegorical short story is unforgettable in its delightful absurdity.

“Overwhelming. But amazing and incredible,” said a humble Kailum on the win.

“I read other stuff that other people write, and it always just blows my mind that like someone thought that or wrote that. So, I never really know.

The 2026 Furphy Literary Award winners were announced, with Kailum Graves winning the first-place prize of $15,000 for his entry The Magpies Have Unionised. From left, Lucy Christopher, Louise Walton, Shane Brown, Harriet Syme, Isabel Greenslade (3rd), Michael Burrows (2nd), Richard Boe, Naomi Manuell, Kailum Graves (1st), Nicole Laursen, Lyn Treadwell and Shaun McMahon. Insert: Sam Furphy, Kailum Graves and Andrew Furphy. Photo: Aaron Cordy

“I’ve been sitting here, thinking this audience is beautiful, as I’ve been sitting here. This is my actual first literary thing I’ve gone to, and it’s just a nice community. I think it was sweet tonight. I really just enjoyed it.”

In second place is Michael Burrows, who received $3,000 with ‘Four and A Half Stars.’ And in third place is ‘Saint Kilda’ by Isabel Greenslade, who received $2,000.

The winner and 13 shortlisted stories will be published in the upcoming Furphy Anthology 2026.

Shortlisted:

David Harris, ‘4,3,3’

Shane Brown, ‘Yabancı’

Nicole Laursen, ‘Uber Nan’

Lucy Christopher, ‘Blood Moon’

Louise Walton, ‘Lice-free’

Lyn Treadwell, ‘Stingray Morning’

Harriet Syme, ‘The Absence’

Naomi Manuell, ‘Fox Bounty’

David Walker, ‘CoolBarista’

Richard Boe, ‘The Meat Tray’

Shaun McMahon, ‘An Unwell Heartbeat’

Gayle Beveridge, ‘The Kangaroo Call’

Sally Ross, ‘The Kiss’