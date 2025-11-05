Amplifying and strengthening customer service

CELEBRATING another year of steady growth and development, Everyday Supplies has significantly increased its clientele while responsively broadening its product range. The business is doubling down on its long-held commitment to foundational customers while forging meaningful connections with new ones.

Established nearly 30 years ago, the steadfast family business has built a standout reputation for exemplary, responsive service and a quality product range, backed by in-house expertise, maintenance and repairs.

Owned by co-proprietors Jac McCarty and Brad Hill, Everyday Supplies aims to enhance its diverse clients’ businesses while fostering meaningful, collaborative relationships. As Jac said: “We are always looking at what we can add value to for our current clients.”

Building on what was already described as a phenomenal year of growth, Everyday Supplies has continued its strong trajectory of expansion and product diversification.

Nearly doubling its in-store foot traffic in the last 12 months, the company has further invested in its vacuum cleaner lines and broadened its hygiene supplies in direct response to customer requests. Everyday Supplies has also added new vehicles to its delivery fleet and welcomed two new staff members — not only to support continued demand but to amplify and strengthen its customer service excellence and relationships.

AMPLIFYING CUSTOMER SERVICE AND RELATIONSHIPS…Backed by a year of growth, product expansion and increased, in-store foot traffic, Everyday Supplies has doubled down on its steadfast commitment to exemplary, responsive service by welcoming Alan Kellock to the role of Customer Relations Representative as well as bringing Millie Bamford on-board to support the in-store team. Pictured from left are: Stuart Clark, Millie Bamford, Jeanette Sabri, Peter Walker, Jac McCarty, Brad Hill and Alan Kellock. Photo: Emma Harrop

“We’ve always been keen about the people that come to us, stay with us, and we look after them. While we continue to be in a growth stage, we need to ensure we have the right people in place, so our customers still feel loved, cared for, and looked after,” Jac said.

That first-person approach is the driving force behind the appointment of Alan Kellock to the role of Customer Relations Representative. With more than 30 years of experience across media, marketing, and retail — Alan brings both professionalism and business acumen to the role.

“This business is developing quickly. My ability to relate to people and understand the challenges a business might be facing means I can bring our expertise into their business. I won’t be the expert, but I’ll be the conduit to the people who are,” Alan said.

Ardent and energised, Alan is clear-cut about his role:

“My job isn’t to go out and make sales, it’s to make sure those supporting us are truly looked after. Some clients might want a phone call every week; others might want to see me every two months. It’s about tailoring relationships to suit their needs.”

Bolstering the team further, Everyday Supplies has also welcomed Millie Bamford to support the in-store team, ensuring customers are attended to with the best possible support and product knowledge.

“We now need two staff in the showroom at all times just to keep customer standards where we want them,” Jac said.

In a climate where business expansion can often lead to service dilution, Everyday Supplies is staying true to its roots, proving that a regional business can scale without sacrificing the customer service values that made it successful.

“We’re not forgetting where we’ve come from, and we’re not forgetting who’s made this business what it is today,” said Jac.