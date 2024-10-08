Apprenticeship Factory 40th birthday

THE Apprenticeship Factory and Monarch Personnel celebrated its 40th birthday Thursday, September 12 at the Terminus Hotel.

The AF team celebrated with supporters and shareholders for what was a significant milestone for the organisation that provides a crucial link between young people wanting to obtain a trade qualification, and employers looking to hire an apprentice or trainee.

The Apprenticeship Factory has a dedicated team of local staff who realise the importance of creating opportunities for young people so that the region can continue to grow. Their staff continually work with businesses and young school leavers who are looking to work in the trades sector.