Be vigilant about safety over the holidays

OVER the holiday period, it is imperative we all take extra care on the roads to ensure the safety of our loved ones, the wider community and ourselves. Every year, lives are lost on our roads during the Christmas and New Year period.

Therefore, drivers are being urged to take a break and stay awake this festive season.

“We all want to be home safe and enjoy time with our families and friends. Everyone needs to be cautious, patient and take their time on our roads. Remember, road trauma affects all so many of across the community,” said Shepparton Police Station senior sergeant, Glenn Parker. GMCU expressed their gratitude to our local emergency service providers for their tireless work.

“The Christmas period is such a wonderful opportunity to spend time with family and friends. But with so many on the road at this time of year, it is important that we all remain vigilant and safe. We’re proud be involved in raising awareness for road safety each holiday season and we thank our emergency services for the work that they do year-round to help keep us safe,” said GMCU chief human resources officer, Stacey Weeks.