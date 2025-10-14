Butler family legacy in real estate

Scott and Elizabeth “Liz” Butler.

Scott Butler – Director and Auctioneer, Stockdale & Leggo Shepparton

At the helm of Stockdale & Leggo Shepparton is Director and Auctioneer Scott Butler, whose 30-year journey in real estate began with his father, the late Noel Butler. After leaving school, Scott completed an agricultural farming apprenticeship and worked on his family’s dairy farm before joining his father in real estate — two years prior to opening the Stockdale & Leggo Numurkah office in 1995.

Since then, Scott has guided the business through three decades of market change, proudly continuing the Butler family’s legacy of service, integrity, and results. His career has been recognised with numerous industry honours, including induction into the Stockdale & Leggo Hall of Fame (2017), the CEO Award for 2024, and the 2025 Bronze Office Achievement Award.

Renowned for his professionalism and deep understanding of the property market, Scott’s advice is grounded in experience, quality information, and hard work. Integrity and client focus are non-negotiable values, reflected in the trust and repeat business he has built over the years.

Passionate about mentoring young agents, Scott takes pride in helping others grow within the industry. He values the people contact and lasting relationships that real estate fosters and leads his team with the same consistency and care that have become hallmarks of the Stockdale & Leggo Shepparton brand.

Elizabeth “Liz” Butler – Sales Administration

Working alongside her husband, Liz Butler brings warmth, organisation, and people-first professionalism to Stockdale & Leggo Shepparton’s front office. Since joining the agency five years ago — after a career in the disability support field — Liz has become an integral part of the team, ensuring smooth operations and strong client connections.

Her excellence has been recognised with the 2021 Stockdale & Leggo Administrator of the Year Award and the 2025 Support Person of the Year Award, celebrating her reliability, initiative, and commitment to both clients and colleagues.

Liz enjoys the diversity and flexibility of her role, which allows her to balance family life while contributing to the success of a respected local business. She takes pride in the strong relationships built with clients, colleagues, and the wider Stockdale & Leggo network — including Group CEO Charlotte Pascoe and Co-Director Ben Thomas, whose leadership she greatly admires.

As the business marks 30 continuous years of ownership, both Liz and Scott remain deeply proud to serve the Greater Shepparton community, helping people find homes, build futures, and share in a legacy built on trust.

Darren and Fiona Butler. Photo: Emma Harrop

Darren Butler – Sales/Partner

Following in his father’s footsteps, Darren Butler joined Stockdale & Leggo Shepparton in 1998, bringing local knowledge and a strong work ethic to the family business.

Starting from the ground up, he completed his Agent’s Representative Certificate and later became a certified Goods and Chattels Valuer. Today, Darren co-leads the Sales Department with his brother Scott, combining experience and skill to deliver excellent results for clients.

In 2023, Darren was awarded the Silver Sales Achievement, amongst many other sales awards with Stockdale & Leggo.

Known for his attention to detail and clear communication, Darren’s philosophy is simple — “a client for life.” He values lasting relationships built on trust, guiding clients through every stage of their property journey.

“There’s no greater compliment than when clients return or refer others,” he says.

Working alongside his wife Fiona, who leads the property management team, and his brother Scott, Darren takes pride in contributing to a legacy defined by integrity and results.

Outside of work, Darren enjoys adventure caravanning with his wife and daughter and occasionally hitting the open road on his motorbike — a nod to his love of freedom and balance.

Fiona Butler – Head of Property Management

A valued leader within the team, Fiona Butler first discovered her passion for real estate while working in property conveyancing, gaining early insight into the industry that inspired her to complete her Agent’s Representative Certificate.

Known for her organisation, calm leadership, and client focus, Fiona has built a strong reputation in property and office management. An independent audit recently commended her department as “highly efficient, well managed and achieving one of the lowest rent arrears in the industry.”

“As simple as it sounds, good service starts with excellent organisation,” Fiona said. Her goal is always to deliver smooth, professional outcomes and ensure clients feel supported every step of the way.

Approachable and dependable, Fiona leads the Property Management team with professionalism and care, taking pride in satisfied clients and a job well done. Fiona has achieved a number of industry awards, including 20 years of service in 2025.