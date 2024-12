Sunday, December 22, the special 50th anniversary of Shepparton’s Carols by Candlelight event will take place from 6pm at the Queens Gardens. In addition to carols, live entertainment, and the return of the much-loved fireworks display, this milestone celebration promises a journey down memory lane, with videos and slideshows celebrating the community, personalities and talents that have contributed. The event is free to attend and will be livestreamed on Council’s website.