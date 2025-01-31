Combining heritage with local expertise

Commercial accident repairs specialists ‘cover all problems’ to get vehicles back on the road

PROUDLY backed by an 80-year legacy of high-quality workmanship and outstanding customer service, Royans Shepparton is a leading specialist in commercial accident repairs. The business transitioned from Shepparton Motor Panels in 2020, combining its company heritage with local knowledge and expertise. This allows Royans Shepparton to deliver exceptional service, ensuring that every vehicle repair is completed with precision and efficiency.

Blending investment and innovation with a commitment to safety for both customers and employees, Royans offers a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week tow-truck service that knows no bounds. Working to assist clients no matter their location, with a Mack Superliner equipped with an American back with under lift and hydraulic winches, operator Ted Pittock said, “Our tow truck service is about more than just moving vehicles; it’s about delivering them meticulously and with care. We’ll cover anyone’s problems and get it sorted for them.”

GETTING VEHICLES BACK ON THE ROAD… The team at Royans Shepparton is focussed on keeping the wheels of industry moving, providing clients with a 24/7 tow-truck service that knows no bounds. On Truck Left to Right: Stephen Sparkes, Mattew Walsh, Luke Morris, Daniel McCormick, Zaker Gulzari. Pictured Front row Left to Right: Haydn Morris, Dulcie Sperling, Kayne Milsom, Derek Bradshaw, Warwick Talbot, Grant Scrivens, Greg Bennett (branch manager), Jayden Scrivens, Kaitlyn Yze, Devis Cerasi, Roman Randall, Ben Dunham, Robert Grapendaal and Edward Pittock. Photo: Emma Harrop

Upholding the customer-first philosophy that is indicative of the enterprise’s history, branch manager Greg Bennett said aside from maintaining the continuity of high-level workmanship, expertise and customer service, the business has also invested in state-of-the-art facilities to strengthen its service acumen.

Completing a new spray booth in 2022 which eliminates dangerous vapours, the enterprise has also invested in a MIG pulse welder and is currently designing a new parts receivable department and office for greater efficiency, growth and traffic flow.

With 22 employees on-site, Greg underlines the vital role of his team’s experience and diverse skill sets. Their staff includes painters, mechanics, panel beaters, boilermakers, a tow truck driver, and administrative personnel, contributing to a rich pool of expertise.

As Greg said, “We take pride in delivering high-quality workmanship. Our goal is to ensure that each vehicle is completed to such a standard that it never needs to return for rework.”