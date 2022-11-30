Contaminated sandbag collection

KERBSIDE sandbag collection will commence from Friday, December 2, 2022. If you have sandbags that have been wet or contaminated by flood waters, Greater Shepparton City Council will collect begin collecting these from your kerbside.

Please note that sandbags left inside property boundaries will not be collected. Please place affected sandbags on the kerbside, ready for collection.

If you have sandbags that have not been wet or flood damaged and are still soft, it is recommended you hold onto these for future use.

LEAVE THEM OUT… Wet or contaminated sandbags will be collected from kerbsides by Council from Friday, December 2. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Council continues to call for volunteers to support residents in their clean-up of both flood damaged household items and sandbags.

While residents are encouraged to reach out to friends, family and neighbours, if you still require assistance with clean up, including sandbags, contact Council either on 5832 9700 or [email protected]