Essential Tradies New Homeowners should have on Speed Dial

Owning your own home comes with a hefty dose of responsibility. In addition to the ongoing obligation of mortgage payments, there is the more practical maintenance and upkeep of the property. When something goes wrong, and it’s guaranteed that it eventually will, you’re the one who needs to sort it out.

Thankfully, this doesn’t need to mean you need to suddenly become an expert in all manner of home repairs. Being a smart homeowner means knowing who to call when a pipe bursts, the lights go out, or a lock jams. It means having a contact list of reliable, reputable tradespeople saved in your phone, ready to be called upon in an emergency.

Your ‘Must Have’ Contacts

There are a few key tradie relationships that you should focus on cultivating early in your home-owning journey. Having these experts engaged and ready to respond will save you time, money, and stress when the worst happens.

Plumbing specialists

Plumbing problems are quite common, particularly in older properties, and can evolve from a minor concern to a major issue extremely quickly. Some problems, like a burst pipe or blocked toilet, are extremely obvious and require immediate attention. Others, like hidden leaks, build slowly and can be hard to identify until serious damage is done.

Given how difficult and expensive water damage can be to fix, finding and addressing faults must be a priority. Having the number of an experienced plumber and expert in water leak detection in Melbourne means you can move quickly. Whether you need urgent repairs or exploratory work, knowing who to call will provide real peace of mind.

A licensed electrician

Flickering lights and unexpected power outages are more than just inconvenient. They are often a symptom of more serious problems, like damaged or faulty wiring, that require professional attention. When it comes to electricity, only a suitably qualified and accredited expert can keep you safe and compliant with Australian standards.

Home security experts

It’s recommended that, when you buy a place, you should change the locks or at least have the property re-keyed. This helps keep it secure, ensuring that only the people you want to have access to your new home can do so. It also allows you to connect with a local locksmith, who could be an absolute lifesaver if you ever lose your keys or are locked out.

If you’re especially security-conscious, you may also want to engage a local home security company. They can assess any existing systems to ensure they are working effectively and cannot be accessed by previous residents. They can also help you design a new or upgraded system that meets your specific requirements.

Other Useful Numbers

There are a few other services that you probably won’t need on Day 1, but could come in handy later. So, as you settle in and get to know your neighbourhood, seek out recommendations for the following.

Emergency roofers and glaziers

Melbourne’s unpredictable weather is notorious for a reason, with unexpected downpours and high winds not uncommon. This can result in all kinds of property damage, but it is a particular threat to roofing and windows.

A leaky or damaged roof can lead to extensive water damage and even create serious structural problems. Similarly, in addition to being a security risk, a broken window leaves your home exposed to the elements and pests. Having an emergency roofer or glazier who can respond quickly when required will help keep your home safe and minimise the potential for further damage.

Air conditioning and appliance repair

Chances are, among the big selling points of your new home were a few fixtures and fittings that require maintenance. From heating and cooling systems to dishwashers and cooktops, these features make a house more liveable. And, when they’re not working properly, you definitely notice.

To avoid having to work around issues or even go without key conveniences, find yourself reliable repair services. Some fixtures, like air conditioning units, can only be worked on by licensed specialists. Most other appliances can be handled by general repair businesses or brand-specific service centres.

General maintenance

Not everything will require a specialist, and, over time, small jobs are likely to stack up. A reliable handyman can tackle these for you, ensuring your home continues to run smoothly.

Use of cleaning services has also become much more widespread over recent years, mostly due to our increasingly busy lifestyles. Whether you opt for regular visits or a quarterly deep clean, the time and stress you save could be well worth the investment.

It Pays to be Prepared

Most emergencies happen with little to no warning. A pipe can burst, or the power can go out, at any time of day or night. While you may not be able to predict these events, preparing for them will make responding much easier.

Knowing who to call if things go wrong means you can act fast, minimising the damage and stress. Thinking ahead also allows you to identify reliable tradies that you can actually trust. You can seek recommendations, check online reviews, build your network, and ensure you can get the support you need, when you need it most.