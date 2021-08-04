Further restrictions apply to Victorian-NSW border bubble

VICTORIA was notified of two new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. Both were locally acquired cases.

Residents in the Victorian-NSW border bubble will only be able to enter Victoria without a permit for six essential reasons as of 11:59pm Tuesday August 2, in an effort to prevent the New South Wales outbreak from spreading.

The rules would also apply to Victorian residents travelling into New South Wales, meaning their travel into NSW must be essential if they wish to re-enter Victoria without a permit.

The restrictions do not apply in emergencies or if someone is escaping family violence.

There are eight COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria. Three cases are in intensive care (including one case on a ventilator). The cases were detected from among 21,417 test results.