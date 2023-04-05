Good Friday for Kyabram Fauna Park visitors  

KYABRAM Fauna Park, which is the newest addition of the Zoos Victoria network, has announced that it will be open to visitors on Good Friday, April 7, for the first time in its history.

Visitors will be able to explore the 55-hectare park and wetlands, which is home to over 600 animals, including koalas, cassowaries, Tasmanian devils, wombats, reptiles, and birds in walk-through aviaries.

The park’s café, which offers views of the popular meerkat mob, will also be open. Visitors can enjoy a drink and snack while watching the meerkats or have a picnic in one of the park’s open spaces canopied by towering gum trees.

Children under 16 years of age accompanied by a paying adult receive free entry during school holidays, weekends, and public holidays, thanks to the Victorian Government’s ‘Kids Visit Free’ program.

Zoos Victoria members receive free entry every day of the year to Kyabram Fauna Park, Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo, and Healesville Sanctuary. The park is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

To plan your visit, head to www.zoo.org.au/kyabram