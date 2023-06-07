GRAPHIC DESIGNER Part/Full Time position

AN outstanding opportunity exists for a dynamic and multi-skilled Graphic Designer to join our award-winning team. You must have initiative, loads of enthusiasm and a professional approach while you help with workflow through our busy studio.

Our ideal candidate will need to be able to demonstrate the following abilities:

• A target-driven flexible approach to work

• Excellent attention

• Excellent problem-solving skills

• Excellent time management skills

• Strong communicator and team player

• Ability to liaise with clients from time to time, understand their needs and provide them with excellent customer service

• Focused creativity

• Proficient in working with Adobe Creative Suite

• Competent with Microsoft Office applications

• Familiar with Mac platform

As a member of our design team, you will get the resources and support you need in a place that respects your contribution, nurtures your talent and celebrates your achievements.

If this sounds like the position for you, we are interviewing now so please do not delay, email your application letter, resume and portfolio to: The Manager at; The Adviser, email: admin@sheppartonadviser.com.au