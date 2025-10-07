Have your say on proposed energy zone

Greater Shepparton City Council are seeking feedback on VicGrid’s renewable energy plans for the region. VicGrid has released its Victorian Transmission Plan, identifying six potential zones across the state considered most suitable for renewable energy development, including areas within Greater Shepparton.

Council is concerned that parts of the proposed plan haven’t yet been subject to thorough community consultation, and that more work is needed before any plans are finalised.

To ensure our community’s voice is heard, Council is conducting a peer assessment of VicGrid’s work and will be inviting local feedback to help shape our official submission on the proposed Central North Renewable Energy Zone.

This is your opportunity to speak up about what matters most – whether it’s protecting productive farmland, maintaining transparency, or ensuring fair consultation.

Take the survey here: https://buff.ly/1CqqVLV

Your feedback will help guide Council’s submission and influence the future of our region.