Building Forever Homes in Goulbun Murray

Standing out as a leader in the Goulburn Murray region, JG King Homes is celebrated for its commitment to exceptional quality and innovation. Established in 1985, JG King Homes revolutionised the Victorian construction industry by being the first to offer homes with TRUECORE® steel frames and Colorbond® steel roofs. This pioneering approach ensures that every home is built to last, supported by a 50-year structural warranty*. The use of steel frames guarantees durability, resistance to termites, and protection against weather damage, making JG King Homes a preferred choice for enduring construction.

A key feature of JG King Homes is their dedication to energy efficiency. Each home is designed to achieve a 7-star energy rating, incorporating European-style (uPVC) double-glazed windows that maintain comfortable indoor temperatures year-round. This focus on energy efficiency translates to significant savings on energy bills and a reduced environmental impact.

CELEBRATED FOR ITS EXCEPTIONAL QUALITY AND INNOVATION… JG King Homes are known for their revolutionary construction, dedication to energy efficiency, style and charm. Pictured is new home adviser, Kelly Ferguson in The Belmore 32 display home, which you can view in the Sevens Creeks Estate, Kialla. Photo: Natasha Fujimoto

Specialising in ranch-style homes, JG King Homes offers expansive, single-storey living that combines modern amenities with traditional charm. These homes are ideal for those who appreciate open-plan layouts and a strong connection with their natural surroundings.

With extensive experience across Victoria and NSW, JG King Homes understands the unique needs of the Goulburn Murray region. Whether in vibrant towns like Shepparton and Echuca or tranquil rural areas such as Mansfield, their homes are perfectly suited to diverse environments.

For more information, contact Kelly Ferguson on 0499 002 583 or Tennille Sloper on 0447 332 320. Visit the JG King Homes display at 14 Apostle Street, Kialla VIC 3631.

*50-year BlueScope Steel Ltd structural warranty subject to terms and conditions. Visit BlueScope Steel for details.