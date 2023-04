“Tina, Joe and Angela would like to thank everyone who has been a part of our 50 years in business.

Joe joined the family business full time after completing his HSC, and he remains a familiar and beloved character at Pat & Tina’s bp Service Station today. Joe is pictured here as part of their great service washing a windscreen in the drive way. Photo: Deanne Jeffers

Pat, who passed away back in 2003 would always say that our customers are like friends and family, and that’s the way he treated everyone.

From the bottom of our heart, we would like to thank you all for celebrating this important milestone. We love providing customer service for our whole community.

Thank you.” -Joe Di Conza