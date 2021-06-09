Maude St Mall art pop-up

CANCELLED… Due to restrictions, this exhibition will be rescheduled to a later date. Watch this space.

A THREE-DAY art exhibition, to run from June 11 – 13, in the Maude St Mall, will provide some inspiration and colour to Shepparton.

Born in Papua New Guinea and raised in Shepparton, artist, Thomas Devlin, presents an exploration of his many homes titled “My Ancestors Aren’t Happy With Me”.

“The art style was born in the beginning of the lockdowns, it gave me time to think of where I’m from, where I’m going, and where I fit in. It’ll be ongoing until I’m able to go back and be one with my birthplace,” Thomas said.

“The exhibition is for my nieces and nephews as well as other young immigrants, kids from broken homes, kids with single mothers or fathers, as well as kids just looking for direction and an outlet to express themselves. Hopefully it can give some guidance to the youth that can’t seem to fit in.”

The exhibition is set to begin on Friday, June 11 at 7:30pm. There will be a live DJ and free beer and wine supplied by Wild Life Brewing Co.

On Saturday, June 12 Thomas will run a free youth painting workshop beginning at 2pm. The exhibition will end on Sunday June 13 with a live auction of one of Thomas’ paintings.

“My goal for the exhibition is to give inspiration to young artists who don’t have access to putting their artwork in galleries or festivals, the people who find that unapproachable or unobtainable. I hope this provide a template for them to put on their own exhibitions or shows in the future,” said Thomas.