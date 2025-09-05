Mooroopna woman’s big multi-million Powerball win  

A Mooroopna woman has had her life turned upside down last night, bursting into screams and laughter after learning she’d won more than $20.5M in Powerball.

The ecstatic winner was surrounded by friends and family when she received the call from The Lott moments after the draw.

“Oh my god! Are you serious?” she screamed. “I can’t believe this! All day I’ve been saying, ‘Someone please call me tonight, I want to win Powerball!’”

The woman said she had been faithfully playing her lucky numbers every week. “Oh my god, I’m in shock,” she said. “I can retire! And go on a holiday. I’m shaking. I can’t stop.”

Her marked PowerHit entry, purchased via The Lott app, not only secured the division one prize but also landed 19 division two wins, taking her total prize to $20,565,178.75.

There were four $20M division one winners in draw 1529, the first time in more than a decade that four entries have shared a division one jackpot.

Along with the Mooroopna woman, the other winners included people from Western Australia and Queensland, while one entry purchased at East Brighton was unregistered.