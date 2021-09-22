More like a family

NAGAMBIE HealthCare has around 90 members of staff ranging from carers, to admin to maintenance.

In chatting with some of them, the overwhelming opinion is it is a great place to be part of and to work.

CEO, Bronwyn Beadle says, “We have a great organisational culture. Our staff are happy to come to work and that attitude is relayed through to the care of our patients, residents and community clients.”

Rather than nominate one individual over another each month to highlight staff achievements, they draw a name out of a hat based on nominations from staff and consumers for one to be acknowledged. The name drawn receives a paid a day off work and some other side benefits like a massage and Bronwyn will take on their duties for the day.

With low turn-over of staff and opportunities for staff to rotate across the many levels of service Nagambie HealthCare provides including acute care, nursing home, independent living, home help, respite and hospital recovery, staff think of their role as being part of a large family.