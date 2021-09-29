MOVE opens its doors

From the exotic to the fast, from the old to the new, from the standards to the experimental, cars of all descriptions pass through the Museum of Vehicle Evolution.

Nostalgia, envy, regret, good times…these might be some of the emotions that a visitor to MOVE is likely to experience when they meander through the facility and take in some of the spectacular vehicles on display.

Now open, the finishing touches have been applied to vehicles and the other collections on display ready for visitors to the region to take the time to look at motoring history.

Open 7 days 10am-4pm