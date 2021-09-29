MOVE opens its doors

By
Editor
-
PURE CLASS...A 1936 Auburn Tourer with supercharged straight 8 motor at MOVE.

From the exotic to the fast, from the old to the new, from the standards to the experimental, cars of all descriptions pass through the Museum of Vehicle Evolution.

Nostalgia, envy, regret, good times…these might be some of the emotions that a visitor to MOVE is likely to experience when they meander through the facility and take in some of the spectacular vehicles on display.

Now open, the finishing touches have been applied to vehicles and the other collections on display ready for visitors to the region to take the time to look at motoring history.

Open 7 days 10am-4pm

  • CAR FOR A KING… Imported by Aussie rock legend, Johnny O’Keefe.
  • BACK TO THE FUTURE…The DeLorean 12.
  • AUSTRALIA’S FIRST HOMEGROWN CAR… A 1946 FX Prototype.
  • THE CAR FOR INTRIGUE… You can’t miss this 1934 Cord Tourer with straight 8 motor at the all new MOVE. Photos: Geoff Adams

