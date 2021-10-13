Nicholls hits six in building better regions fund

Six projects in the electorate of Nicholls will receive a significant financial boost – collectively to the tune of $769,000 – via round five of the Federal Government’s Building Better Regions Fund.

Federal Member for Nicholls, Damian Drum, said he was delighted the investments were spread across the electorate and ranged from the further development of a community-driven botanic garden to pop-up exhibitions in empty shops during next year’s Shepparton Festival.

Some of the recipients are Greater Shepparton City Council for SAM, Kyabram Parkland Golf Club, Micthell Shire Council, Shepparton Arts Festival among others.

Mr Drum said the Federal Government’s investment would deliver better facilities and economic opportunities for the region.

“I have worked closely with local councils and community groups – we are backing these projects so local people have the facilities for the future, while creating jobs to boost our economic recovery,” Mr Drum said.

“The arts sector has been hit particularly hard by COVID and I’m excited that a number of empty shops will be filled during next year’s Shepparton Festival by up and coming artists and budding entrepreneurs, adding another layer of atmosphere to what is already a fantastic celebration.

Under round five of the BBRF, the Federal Government has committed almost $300M to support 295 projects across regional Australia, which will create almost 10,000 jobs during the period.

This latest funding round takes total BBRF support to $1.38B across nearly 1300 projects. For a full list of successful projects, please visit: www.business.gov.au/bbrf.