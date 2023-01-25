No encore for Eastbank Café

ENCORE Café at Riverlinks Eastbank as well as all catering facilities at the entertainment venue were permanently closed in late 2022.

Following a decision made by the Greater Shepparton City Council executive, future catering for events will be provided on a non-exclusive basis by commercial caterers, however, there will be no café service.

ENCORE CAFE AT RIVERLINKS EASTBANK HAS PERMANENTLY CLOSED… however, commercial caterers will provide hospitality services on a non-exclusive basis for future events. Photo: Natasha Fujimoto

In relation to the cessation of hospitality services at Eastbank, Council’s acting director community, David Booth said, “This was a tough decision for Council to make. Council is aware that the current conditions are not easy for any catering business and Council felt the impact like many other local businesses.

“The catering staff did a magnificent job over the past 18 months, often in very difficult circumstances during Covid lockdowns and post pandemic disruptions.

“They maintained a fantastic level of service at Encore Café and ensured events held at Riverlinks Eastbank were catered to a high standard.

“Council will strive to maintain a pool of casual staff to ensure it can continue providing a bar and kiosk service during scheduled performances,” Mr Booth said.