Nominate an exceptional business

The 2023 SPC Business Excellence Awards are your chance to nominate an outstanding local business or individual for their exemplary service across 12 different categories.

The premier business awards aim to highlight individuals, businesses, and organisations who have shown exceptional service in the Greater Shepparton business community.

Visit sheppartonchamber.com.au/nominate/ to recommend the local business, individual, or organisation for providing excellent service. For further information call GSBN on 0407 503 886, or visit gsbn.net.au.