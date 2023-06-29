On court to have fun!

A fun day was had at The Saturday Open on June 24 at Brauman Street, Shepparton where Justin and Darcy were the winners for court one and two respectively, whilst Brody and Jaxon tied for equal first on court three.

The Saturday Open is a great way to have fun and improve your fitness!

With lots of family fun and no commitment needed, The Saturday Open is great for beginners, and at only $5 to play, its cheap exercise as well.

ADMIRING HIS DOUBLE BACKHAND… Saturday Open player Jaxon (pictured) tied for equal on court three on Brauman Street as he challenged fellow competitor Brody on Saturday, July 24. Photo: Supplied

Tennis Round Robin is played Saturday at 4 Brauman Street Shepparton from 1.15pm. Participants may play three sets of doubles.

The Saturday Open would like to make a special call out for more beginners to play, to assist with grading each week. Even if you’ve never played tennis before and want to give a new sport a go, or just to work on fitness and cardio, tennis is the ideal sport.

To join the fun, contact Ben Ladson on 0417 629 780.