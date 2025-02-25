Plenty to see and do at SAM

Rarely-shown works and large-scale loan works in new exhibition

By Deanne Jeffers

BORROWING its name from 1933 science fiction novel by H.G. Wells, the brand new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) exhibition, The Shape of Things to Come, offers a window into an unknown future where artists investigate ideas of progress, transformation and adaptation through diverse mediums and bold visions.

Officially opened in SAM’s Lin Onus Gallery on February 22, Shape of Things to Come explores themes of dystopia and utopia across painting, works on paper, ceramics, and sculpture. Curated by SAM Artistic Director Danny Lacy, the exhibition pairs artworks from the SAM Collection with key loan artworks to evoke and inspire perspectives on our future.

Danny said, “Our community is no stranger to natural disasters; every one of us has experienced the effects of our changing climate, whether it be fire, flood, or drought.

“Art is a powerful means of presenting new and diverse perspectives on society’s largest issues, and the artworks featured in The Shape of Things to Come prompt a timely conversation on our collective future. The reality is confronting, but it’s important to temper the dark with the light; while works from Locust Jones and Anne Wenzel examine environmental and social disasters, the cautious optimism and fragile beauty of works by Annika Romeyn and Bridget Hillebrand give us hope that we can shape the future for the better.

“The works in this exhibition truly transform the gallery, with their scale creating immersive moments that will inspire awe and reflection. We’re excited to welcome visitors into this space and engage in the many dialogues we’re sure will flow from it.”

CLOSING SOON… Carmel Robertson’s Wish you were here solo exhibition (main photo) closes March 2. Don’t miss this opportunity to see familiar buildings and streets reimagined by Robertson’s unique style. New exhibition The Shape of Things to Come opened to the public on February 22, providing a glimpse into an unknown future using diverse mediums and bold visions. Photos: Supplied

In more news from SAM, and taking inspiration from our local region, this is your last chance to see Carmel Robertson’s Wish you were here solo exhibition. This captivating collection of oil paintings, reimagining Shepparton’s landscapes, closes March 2. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Robertson’s unique artistic vision in the Hugh D.T Williamson Community Gallery.

“The show has sparked a lot of interest among our visitors, with many people sharing stories and memories relating to the locations Robertson has featured in her paintings. The works also reflect the fascinating examples of architecture present in our region,” said SAM Curator – Community Caroline Esbenshade.

“While we have fewer surviving examples of Victorian or Federation style buildings that so many regional hubs are known for, we are home to a variety of gems that show the multicultural influence on the region, and to some niche architectural finds, like the example of Walter Burley Griffin’s “Knitlock” prefabrication constructions, and the Art Deco courthouse.”

Through subtle manipulations, Robertson distorts the town’s familiar buildings and streets, offering a personal commentary on Shepparton as a transitory space rather than a tourist destination. Through her depiction of empty streets, vacant lots at night, alleys and concealed pathways at dawn or dusk, Robertson emphasises the region’s transient nature while dissolving the boundary between the real and the unreal.

So, whether contemplating the shape of things to come in a world transformed by progress and adaptation or rediscovering the familiar beauty of Shepparton’s landscapes through a unique artistic lens, SAM offers a rich and engaging experience for all.