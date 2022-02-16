Rally of support for ACE

A public forum was held at the entrance of Shepparton ACE Secondary College on Monday, in relation to the recently proposed site for the four-storey social housing block in the carpark next to their school.

The presence from not just the students and staff but the public was visible with people flowing out of the school yard onto the footpath and near the road’s edge. The disbelief that this site is even being considered for social housing was evident among those who attended.

Year 12 student Ethan Rankins read his first public speech to all that gathered and spoke of the uncomfortable and unsafe feelings he and fellow students would endure if the site were to go ahead.

“We agree that social housing is a must, but this proposed site is not the place for it,” said Ethan.

Residents for Greater Shepparton committee member Robin Knaggs was encouraging the public to make their submissions to the Greater Shepparton City Council by the cut-off date of February 28.

“I hope that we are being heard and will be given a fair chance to be heard, this flawed proposal will not only be detrimental to the school but also to the Shepparton CBD, the new mall the council are developing, the businesses and our local residents. We also still need the use of this carpark,” said Mr Knaggs.

An original song that was written by year 12 students was also performed on the steps of the school’s entrance, titled ‘Better Days’. The songs lyric’s detail the need for everyone to feel safe, including the homeless.