Respiratory physician first person vaccinated against COVID-19 in GV

A SHEPPARTON respiratory physician has become the first person in the Goulburn Valley to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at GV Health this morning.

Clinical director of adult medicine and clinical lead respiratory ward at GV Health, Dr Mark Harris, who has lived and worked in Shepparton for more than 27 years, he says he was honoured to be the first to receive the vaccine.

Speaking outside of Shepparton’s GV Health 15 minutes after receiving his injection, Dr Harris said, “Everyone’s worked very hard in Goulburn Valley Health not just in the hospital but in the surrounding areas where there’s been outbreaks.

“We’ve had a team here that has managed extremely well, someone had to be first and I was just honoured to be first, but there’s a lot of other people that deserve to be credited for the good work they’ve done. “If the community takes on the Coronavirus immunisations just like they’ve taken on the flu immunisation it will be an enormous success.”

The vaccine was delivered by GV Health COVID-19 nurse immuniser, Sharon Lowe.

“We felt well prepared and very excited to get started,” she said.

“This is the first of many doses.”

Vaccinations begin to roll out from today for frontline workers.