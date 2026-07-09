Shepparton Free Family Caravan And Camping List

The Goulburn Valley is one of the best kept secrets in regional Victoria for free family camping. Within an easy drive of Shepparton you will find shady river red gums, sandy river beaches, birdsong at dawn and wide open spaces where the kids can run free, all without paying a site fee. This guide rounds up seven of the best free caravan and camping spots close to town, with how far each one is, how long to stay, the best time of year to visit and a practical top seven packing list to make family life off the grid that little bit easier.

Every spot below has been chosen because it welcomes caravans or camper trailers, suits families, and costs nothing to pitch up. Facilities range from a boat ramp and flushing options through to bush camps with nothing at all, so read each entry closely and pack to match.

Free camps can change status quickly after floods or during fire season, so always check the latest conditions on the Parks Victoria or Greater Shepparton City Council websites before you set off.

Free family camping near Shepparton at a glance

Camping spot Distance from Shepparton Suggested stay Best time to visit Rafterys Bend, Kialla About 15 km, 15 min 1 to 2 nights Autumn and spring Loch Garry, near Undera About 21 km, 20 min 1 to 2 nights Spring and autumn Murchison, Goulburn River About 30 km, 28 min 1 to 3 nights Spring, summer and autumn Barmah Lakes, Barmah National Park About 45 to 55 km, 50 min to 1 hr 2 to 3 nights Spring and autumn Greens Lake, Corop About 57 km, 47 min 2 to 3 nights Late spring and summer Moora Recreation Reserve, near Rushworth About 55 km, 50 min 1 to 3 nights Autumn and spring Big and Little Toms Beach, Cobram About 70 km, around 1 hr 1 to 3 nights Late spring and summer

1. Rafterys Bend, Kialla

Distance: About 15 km, a 15 minute drive south of Shepparton

Suggested stay: A night or a relaxed weekend

Best time to visit: Autumn and spring for mild days and quiet riverbanks

Rafterys Bend is the closest genuine free camp to Shepparton and a firm local favourite. Tucked into Shepparton Regional Park on a wooded flat beside the Goulburn River, it is the sort of place families return to year after year. The gentle sandbars are ideal for little ones to paddle and splash, while older kids can drop a line for redfin or Murray cod. There is space to spread out among the gums, and it is close enough to town that a forgotten loaf of bread is only a short drive away.

Facilities vary between the different camping areas along the bend, with some offering a public toilet, a barbecue and even a play area, so it pays to have a look around before you settle. There is no drinking water on site, so bring your own. Dogs are welcome, which makes it a great choice for families with a four legged member. The access tracks are dirt and can close after heavy rain or river flooding, so check conditions and choose the higher, firmer ground if the weather has been wet.

Family tip: Because it is so close to home, Rafterys Bend is a brilliant spot for a first free camp with young children or for a trial run fornew caravan accessories & or a new setup before you venture further afield.

2. Loch Garry, near Undera

Distance: About 21 km, a 20 minute drive north of Shepparton

Suggested stay: A night or two for keen anglers and birdwatchers

Best time to visit: Spring and autumn when the wetland comes alive

For families who like their camping quiet and close to nature, Loch Garry delivers. Reached by heading north on the Goulburn Valley Highway, then along the Barmah-Shepparton Road and finally Loch Garry Road, this string of riverside bush camps sits within the Lower Goulburn National Park and Loch Garry Wildlife Reserve. The reward is peaceful camping on the Goulburn River with excellent fishing and a wonderful spread of waterbirds to spot with the kids.

This is a true bush camp with no facilities at all, so you need to be fully self sufficient with your own water, power and toilet. The access road is suitable for two wheel drive vehicles in dry weather only and can become boggy after rain, which is worth remembering when you are towing a van. One important note for families: the surrounding reserve is a licensed hunting area during the duck season, so check the current dates and choose your timing to avoid overlap if that is a concern for your group.

Family tip: Pack binoculars and a simple bird identification chart. Turning a quiet camp into a nature spotting challenge keeps children happily occupied for hours.

3. Murchison, Goulburn River

Distance: About 30 km, a 28 minute drive south of Shepparton

Suggested stay: One to three nights

Best time to visit: Spring through autumn, with summer good for swimming

The riverside camping areas around the historic township of Murchison offer that classic Goulburn Valley mix of easy swimming, good fishing and a proper country town just up the road. The free campsite on Murchison-Mooroopna Road is set right on the Goulburn River with lovely sandbars for swimming, and it comfortably takes caravans and camper trailers. Being able to walk into Murchison for a coffee, an ice cream or a top up of supplies makes this an easy pick for families who like a touch of convenience with their bush camp.

Murchison itself is worth exploring. The town is famous for the Murchison meteorite, and there are riverside walks, a swinging bridge and plenty of shady picnic spots. Facilities at the free camps are basic, so plan to bring your own drinking water and be ready to be self contained. As with all the river spots, keep an eye on water levels and access after rain.

Family tip: Time your visit for a warm day, pack the goggles and a blow up ring, and let the shallow sandbars do the entertaining. A short cultural stop to learn about the meteorite adds a fun educational twist.

4. Barmah Lakes, Barmah National Park

Distance: About 45 to 55 km, roughly a 50 minute to one hour drive north

Suggested stay: Two to three nights to make the most of the forest

Best time to visit: Spring and autumn for mild weather, wildflowers and birdlife

If you want the full Murray River red gum experience, Barmah Lakes is the standout. Set in Barmah National Park within the largest river red gum forest in the world, this large, shady camping area suits tents, caravans and camper trailers, and it is completely free. Two big camping areas each come with drop toilets, fireplaces and picnic tables, and there is a boat ramp right beside the water, so canoeing, kayaking and fishing are all on the menu.

There is genuinely a lot for families to do here. Several marked walks loop around the lake and through the forest, the birdwatching is superb, and the area holds deep cultural significance for the Yorta Yorta people, with sites and stories to discover. Bring everything you need, including drinking water, as facilities beyond the toilets are minimal. The forest can flood in very wet periods and Parks Victoria occasionally carries out track works, so check access before you go.

Family tip: A canoe or a couple of inflatable kayaks turn Barmah Lakes into an adventure playground. Early morning paddles are magic, with mist on the water and wildlife everywhere.

5. Greens Lake, Corop

Distance: About 57 km, a 47 minute drive west of Shepparton

Suggested stay: Two to three nights, longer over summer

Best time to visit: Late spring and summer for swimming and watersports

Greens Lake, part of the wider Waranga water storage system near Corop, is a favourite for families who love the water. The free camping area allows caravans and camper trailers, and there is a toilet, non drinking water, a dump point and a boat ramp nearby, which is a generous list of facilities for a free spot. The lake foreshore gives you a gentle, sandy edge for swimming, plus room for kayaking, stand up paddleboarding and easy boating, so summer here can feel like a holiday park without the price tag.

Because it is so popular in the warmer months, arrive early on long weekends and school holidays to claim a good shady patch. The water is not treated for drinking, so bring your own supply or a reliable filter. As camping arrangements at water storages can change, it is worth a quick check with the storage manager or a recent camping report before you commit to a longer stay.

Family tip: This is the pick of the list for a classic summer swimming and paddling holiday. Pack plenty of sun protection and a shade shelter, as the open foreshore has less tree cover than the river camps.

6. Moora Recreation Reserve, near Rushworth

Distance: About 55 km, a 50 minute drive from Shepparton

Suggested stay: One to three nights, up to 96 hours

Best time to visit: Autumn and spring for comfortable walking weather

Moora Recreation Reserve is a rare treat among free camps because it offers both long drop toilets and drinking water, which is a real bonus for families. Set on a spacious 40 acre reserve on Crown Land around 8 km from Rushworth, it has plenty of room to manoeuvre and level a van, so it suits everything from a small camper trailer to a big rig. Free parking is provided for up to 96 hours, and while there is no fee, a donation towards upkeep is always appreciated.

The reserve makes a great base for exploring the Rushworth and Whroo goldfields district. Rushworth has shops, fuel and medical services close by, and the historic Whroo goldfields nearby offer easy family walks through old mining relics and box ironbark forest. The open, grassy setting and the availability of water make this one of the more comfortable and self contained friendly options on the list.

Family tip: Turn the goldfields history into a treasure hunt. Kids love the old mine workings and the stories of the gold rush, and the walks are gentle enough for little legs.

7. Big and Little Toms Beach, Cobram

Distance: About 70 km, around an hour north east of Shepparton

Suggested stay: One to three nights

Best time to visit: Late spring and summer for the sandy river beaches

This one sits a touch beyond the hour mark, but the Murray River beaches at Cobram are worth the extra few kilometres. Big and Little Toms Beach in the Cobram Regional Park are free camping areas set on gorgeous stretches of white river sand, shaded by mature river red gums and backed by open forest. The gently shelving sandy banks are made for family swimming, and there is a pit toilet at Big Toms Beach.

The setting is postcard Murray River, with room to camp close to the water and a genuine beach feel that kids adore. Water on site is not suitable for drinking, so bring your own or boil and filter thoroughly. The riverbank can be soft in places, so take care where you position a heavy van and avoid the very edge. This is a wonderful spot to combine free camping with a day trip into Cobram for supplies or a proper playground.

Family tip: Think of Toms Beach as a free river beach holiday. Bucket and spade, a shade tent and a couple of camp chairs by the water, and the day looks after itself.

Things every family should know before you go

Free camping around Shepparton is wonderfully relaxed, but a little preparation keeps everyone safe and comfortable. Keep these points in mind as you plan.

Bring your own drinking water. Most of these spots have no drinking water, and where water is provided it is often untreated. Carry enough for the whole trip, plus extra for washing up.

Check fire restrictions. Northern Victoria gets hot and dry over summer, and total fire ban days are common. Never rely on a campfire for cooking. Carry a gas stove and always follow current Country Fire Authority rules.

Watch the weather and river levels. Dirt access tracks at the river camps can flood or become boggy after rain, which is a real risk when towing. If in doubt, choose firmer, higher ground or pick a spot with sealed access.

Leave no trace. Take all rubbish home, use toilets or a portable unit, and leave your site cleaner than you found it so these free spots stay open for the next family.

Confirm the site is open. Closures happen. Reedy Swamp near Shepparton, for example, has been closed, so always check Parks Victoria before you drive out.

Top 7 family camping essentials to bring

Free camps mean no powered sites and often no facilities, so being self sufficient is the difference between a smooth family trip and a stressful one. Here are the seven things we would never leave home without.

Fresh water storage. Since almost every spot on this list has no drinking water, a good set of jerry cans or a filled caravan water tank is essential. Carry enough for drinking, cooking and washing, and pack a filter or purification tablets for topping up from lakes and rivers. Portable power and solar. With no powered sites, a dual battery setup, a portable power station or a folding solar panel keeps your lights, fridge, phones and devices running for days without a mains hook up. A portable toilet. Several of these camps have only a drop toilet, and Loch Garry has none at all. A portable or cassette toilet plus the right chemicals keeps the whole family comfortable and hygienic. A 12 volt fridge or quality cooler. Keeping food and drinks cold through a hot Goulburn Valley afternoon protects little tummies and cuts down on trips to the shops for fresh supplies. Camp lighting. LED lanterns, 12 volt strip lights and a head torch each help everyone find their way after dark, and a torch by the bed reassures younger children on their first nights under canvas. A gas cooking setup. With fire bans common over summer, a reliable portable gas stove or barbecue and a spare gas bottle mean you can always cook a hot family meal, ban or no ban. First aid, insect and sun protection. Wetland and river camps mean mosquitoes, and open sites mean strong sun. A well stocked first aid kit, insect repellent, sunscreen, hats and a shade awning round out the family kit.

The countryside around Shepparton proves you do not need to spend a fortune to give the family a proper camping holiday. Whether it is a quick overnighter at Rafterys Bend, a red gum forest escape at Barmah Lakes or a summer swim at Greens Lake, these free spots put river beaches, birdsong and starry skies within an easy drive of home. Pack well, check the conditions, tread lightly, and enjoy the very best of the Goulburn Valley.