St Brendan’s fete

A wonderful celebration of community spirit took place at St Brendan’s on May 17, with laughter, chatter, prayer and singing, as well as a lovely lunch enjoyed by all. The occasion was the patronal feast of the parish, St Brendan. The parish began in 1879, 147 years ago, so there was a lot to celebrate.

The festivities began with Mass of Ascension of Jesus celebrated by Fr. Ronald B. Masilang RCJ, assisted by Fr. John Paul Pasala. Lively and prayerful music was led by the music group with the help of the congregation and the singing group from St Brendan’s Primary School.

CELEBRATION… A joyful day of faith, music and fellowship marked St Brendan’s patronal feast on May 17, as parishioners gathered to celebrate the parish’s 147-year history with Mass, singing and a community luncheon. Photo: Supplied

One highlight was the rendition of the Hymn to Saint Brendan that had been composed years ago in the parish and is now used in other parishes around Australia with the same patron.

A busy parish team prepared the luncheon in the Sacred Heart Hall next to the Church and Notre Dame College. While some queued for soup, pies and sandwiches, others enjoyed coffee and sweets.

The Chairwoman of the Parish Pastoral Council, Tiffany Chandler, welcomed all and St Brendan’s Primary School choir entertained the group for most of the next hour.